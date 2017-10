ಇಂಗ್ಲೆಂಡಿನಿಂದ ರಾಣಿ ಚೆನ್ನಮ್ಮನ ಖಡ್ಗ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕಕ್ಕೆ: ಪಂಚಮಸಾಲಿಗಳ ಪಣ

Vijayapura

ನಮ್ಮ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Kudala Sangama-based Lingayat Panchamashali Jagadguru Peeta pontiff Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami said initiative has started to bring back Rani Chennamma's sword from British Museum to Kittur has started.