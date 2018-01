ಸ್ವಾಮಿನಾಥನ್ ಗೆ ಬಸವ ಕೃಷಿ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ: 1 ಲಕ್ಷ ನಗದು, ಸ್ಮರಣ ಫಲಕ

Vijayapura

ವಿಜಯಪುರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Basava agriculture award to Dr MS Swaminathan. On January 24th award will be distributed in Chennai, said by Panchamasali seer Jayamrutyunjaya in Hitnalli, Vijayapura.