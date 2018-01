'ಡಿಕೆಶಿ ಜತೆ ಹೊಂದಾಣಿಕೆ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಂಡು ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತರಿಗೆ ವಿಷ ಹಾಕಲ್ಲ'

Ramanagara

ರಾಮನಗರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

I will never adjust with Congress leader DK Shivakumar, whether I will win or not, said JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy in Bidadi. He spoke about rumor spread about friendship with DK Shivakumar to win against CP Yogeshwar in Channapatna.