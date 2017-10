ಮಾಗಡಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಗೆ ಟಾಂಗ್ ನೀಡಿದ ಜೆಡಿಎಸ್, ಎ.ಮಂಜುಗೆ ಗಾಳ

Ramanagara

ರಾಮನಗರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Congress ZP Member A Manju now with JDS. He announced stand on Sunday that, he will join JDS. It looks like, he will be replacement for H C Balakrishna in Magadi, who has decided to leave JDS and join Congress.