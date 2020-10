ಬಿಹಾರ: ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳ ಮೊದಲ ಪಟ್ಟಿ ಪ್ರಕಟ

INC COMMUNIQUE Important Notification regarding selection of Congress candidates for the ensuing first phase of elections to the Legislative Assembly of Bihar pic.twitter.com/navacXlWUx

English summary

The Congress party on Wednesday released a list of 21 candidates for the first phase of upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections. As part of the the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Mahagathbandhan, the Congress will contest on 68 of the 243 seats in the Bihar Assembly.