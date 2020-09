ಕೇಂದ್ರದ ಮಾಜಿ ಸಚಿವ ರಘುವಂಶ ಪ್ರಸಾದ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ನಿಧನ

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is no more among us. His demise has left a void in the political sphere of Bihar as well as the country: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/Cs9D7IhZbo

English summary

Veteran Bihar politician and ex-RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh died Sunday morning at AIIMS in Delhi, where he had been placed on a ventilator and was being treated for post-Covid complications. He was 74 years old.