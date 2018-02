ಇಂಡೋ-ಪೆಸಿಫಿಕ್ ಭದ್ರತೆ ಕುರಿತು ಟ್ರಂಪ್ ಮೋದಿ ಫೋನ್ ಇನ್ ಸಂಭಾಷಣೆ

New Delhi

Trupti Hegde

English summary

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday(Feb 8th) and pledged to continue working to enhance security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. "Both leaders expressed concern about the political crisis in Maldives and the importance of respect for democratic institutions and rule of law," read a press statement released by the White House Office.