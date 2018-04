'ಸಭ್ಯವಾಗಿ ವರ್ತಿಸಿ, ಇಲ್ಲ ಮನೆಗೆ ಹೋಗಿ': ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕಾ ಸಿಡಿಮಿಡಿ!

New Delhi

Midnight march by Congress to protest against Unnao(UP) and Kathua(JK) rape cases. Congress president Rahul Gandhi's sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra becomes angry while protesting and said, "Nobody will push each other. You should know the reason for which you are here. If you cannot behave go home. Now, all of you will silently walk till there"