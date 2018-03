ದೆಹಲಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿ ನಿಗೂಢ ಸಾವು: ಪ್ರಕರಣ ಭೇದಿಸಿದ ಪೊಲೀಸರು

New Delhi

oi-Trupti Hegde

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

A 21-year old boy, who was missing since March 22, was found dead on Thursday. The body of the deceased Delhi University student, identified as Ayush, was found in a drain here in Dwarka area.On March 22, the Palam Village police station was informed that a message was sent to Ayush's father asking for a sum of Rs. 50 lakh against his release by the accused.