ಕೋಲ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ನೌಕರರಿಗೆ ಶೇ 20ರಷ್ಟು ವೇತನ ಹೆಚ್ಚಳಕ್ಕೆ ಒಪ್ಪಿಗೆ

New Delhi

Srinivasa Mata

English summary

The 10th Wage Agreement of Coal Workers was finalised on the 10th October. Trade Union representatives were insistent for 50% of the wage increase. Their demand was that there should be 50% wage increase for the employees. But considering the country’s position, CIL’s benefit and financial position, a new record has been created by agreeing to 20% increase in wages.