ಇಂದಿನಿಂದ ಬಜೆಟ್ ಅಧಿವೇಶನ: 28 ಮಸೂದೆ ಕುರಿತು ಚರ್ಚೆ ಸಾಧ್ಯತೆ

New Delhi

Trupti Hegde

English summary

As the Budget session of the Parliament begins on Jan 29th, the Muslim Women's (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 related to triple talaq, the Codes of Wages Bill, 2017, Rights of Children to Free and Compulsory Education, 2017 are among the important bills that will be tabled for discussion and passage.