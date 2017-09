ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಕಾರ್ಯಕಾರಿಣಿ ಪಾಸ್ ಮುದ್ರಣವಾಗಿದ್ದು ಚೀನಾದಲ್ಲಿ!

New Delhi

Chethan

this is the backside of entry pass for @BJP4India national executive meet. Made in China. Over to SJM @ashwani_mahajan @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/UVgBCMxk4A

English summary

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was caught on the wrong foot after the entry passes to the party’s national executive meet—which is underway at the Talkatora Stadium here in New Delhi—were found to be made in China.