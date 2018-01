ಸ್ವದೇಶಿ ಶಸ್ತ್ರಾಸ್ತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲೆ ಮುಂದಿನ ಯುದ್ಧ ಎದುರಿಸಬೇಕಿದೆ ಭಾರತ: ರಾವತ್

New Delhi

Trupti Hegde

Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Jan 08th called for modernisation of the armed forces, adding the time has come to look take cues from the 'Arthashastra' and 'Chanakya Niti'. General Rawat also said that every arm and service was looking for upgrades as the future wars would be fought in more difficult circumstances.