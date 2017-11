ದೆಹಲಿ : 64 ರೈಲುಗಳ ಸಂಚಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಅಡ್ಡಗಾಲಿಟ್ಟ ದಟ್ಟ ಮಂಜು

New Delhi

Manjunatha

English summary

The smog in Delhi and other parts of North India has taken a toll on rail and air traffic. Delays in trains and flights continued for the fourth day on Saturday even as slightly lesser smog was witnessed in the national capital today. At least 64 trains running to and from Delhi were delayed on Saturday, 14 were rescheduled while two were cancelled due to smog conditions. ದೆಹಲಿ ಮಂಜು: 64 ರೈಲುಗಳು ವಿಳಂಬ