ನೀರವ್ ಮೋದಿ ಬಿಜೆಪಿಯ ಪಾರ್ಟ್ನರ್: ಶಿವಸೇನೆ ಆರೋಪ!

Mumbai

Trupti Hegde

English summary

The Shiv Sena on Saturday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for having connections with celebrity jeweller Nirav Modi, who is embroiled in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case. The party in its mouthpiece, Saamna, said Nirav Modi was spotted in the events organised on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Davos visit.