ದಾವೂದ್ ನೆಲೆಯ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಆತನ ಸಹೋದರ ಕೊಟ್ಟ ಮಾಹಿತಿಯಿದು!

Mumbai

ಒನ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Dawood Ibrahim, underworld don-turned-global terrorist, definitely lives in Pakistan, his brother, Iqbal Kaskar, has reportedly confirmed to the Thane police who are questioning him after his arrest in an extortion case.