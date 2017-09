ದಾವೂದ್ ಭೂ ಅವ್ಯವಹಾರದ ಮೇಲೆ ಇಡಿ ಕಣ್ಣು

Mumbai

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

The Thane police which is probing an extortion case has learnt that a matka operator had been investing in land on behalf of Dawood Ibrahim. This came to light during the questioning of Iqbal Kaskar, brother of the Dawood.