ದಾವೂದ್ ಸಹೋದರ ಬಿರಿಯಾನಿ ತಿನ್ನೋವರೆಗೂ ಕಾದಿದ್ದ ಪೊಲೀಸರು!

Mumbai

ಒನ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

When a Thane police team carried out a raid at the residence of Iqbal Kaskar, the younger brother of Dawood Ibrahim, at Nagpada in Mumbai last night, he was eating biryani and watching a reality TV show.