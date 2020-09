ಚಿತ್ರಕರ್ಮಿ ಅನುರಾಗ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಅತ್ಯಾಚಾರ ಪ್ರಕರಣ ದಾಖಲು

And here is the statement from my lawyer @PriyankaKhimani .. on my behalf .. thank You pic.twitter.com/0eXwNnK5ZI

English summary

Bollywood actress Payal Ghosh who accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct has now filed a complaint against him on charges of rape, wrongful restraint, wrongful confinement and outraging the modesty of a woman.