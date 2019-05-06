ಮಂಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಕುಡಿದ ಮತ್ತಿನಲ್ಲಿದ್ದ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿ ಪುಟ್ಟ ಮಕ್ಕಳ ಮೇಲೆಯೇ ಹಲ್ಲೆ ಮಾಡಿದ!

  • search
    ಮಂಗಳೂರು, ಮೇ 06: ಕ್ಷುಲ್ಲಕ ಕಾರಣಕ್ಕೆ ನೆರೆಮನೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಆಟವಾಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದ ಇಬ್ಬರು ಪುಟ್ಟ ಮಕ್ಕಳಿಗೆ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿಯೊಬ್ಬ ಚೂರಿಯಿಂದ ಹಲ್ಲೆ ನಡೆಸಿದ ಆಘಾತಕಾರಿ ಘಟನೆ ಮಂಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಬೆಳಕಿಗೆ ಬಂದಿದೆ. ನಗರ ಹೊರವಲಯದ ಶಕ್ತಿ ನಗರದ ಪ್ರೀತಿ ನಗರ ಎಂಬಲ್ಲಿ ಈ ಘಟನೆ ನಡೆದಿದೆ.

    ಕುಡಿದ ಮತ್ತಿನಲ್ಲಿ ದೇವರಾಜು ಯಾನೆ ಅಣ್ಣು (40) ಎಂಬಾತ ನೆರೆಮನೆಯ ಪುಟ್ಟ ಮಕ್ಕಳಿಗೆ ಚೂರಿಯಿಂದ ಹಲ್ಲೆಗೈದಿದ್ದಾನೆ ಎಂದು ಆರೋಪಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಘಟನೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಚಿರಾಗ್(9) ಮತ್ತು ಹಾರ್ದಿಕ್(4) ಗಾಯಗೊಂಡಿದ್ದು, ಅವರನ್ನು ಮಂಗಳೂರಿನ ಖಾಸಗಿ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಗೆ ದಾಖಲಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.

    ಮಗನಿಗೆ ಬೈದಿದ್ದಕ್ಕೆ ಚಾಕುವಿನಿಂದ ಯುವಕನನ್ನು ಇರಿದ ತಂದೆ

    ಭಾನುವಾರ (ಮೇ 05) ಸಂಜೆ ಚಿರಾಗ್ ಹಾಗೂ ಹಾರ್ದಿಕ್ ಇತರೆ ಮಕ್ಕಳ ಜೊತೆ ನೆರೆಮನೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಆಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾಗ ಆರೋಪಿ ದೇವರಾಜು ಚಾಕುವಿನಿಂದ ಹಲ್ಲೆಗೈದು ಓಡಿಸಿದ್ದಾನೆ ಎಂದು ಆರೋಪಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ನೆರೆಹೊರೆ ಮನೆ ಕ್ಷುಲ್ಲಕ ಜಗಳ ಈ ಘಟನೆಗೆ ಕಾರಣ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಲಾಗಿದೆ.

    Man in drunken stupor stabs children

    ಈ ಕುರಿತು ಕಂಕನಾಡಿ ಠಾಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಕರಣ ದಾಖಲಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಪೊಲೀಸರು ಆರೋಪಿ ದೇವರಾಜುನನ್ನು ಬಂಧಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

    English summary
    In a shocking incident a man in drunken stupor stabbed two children. This incident happened in Shakthinagara at Mangaluru. Accused Devaraju arrested.
    Story first published: Monday, May 6, 2019, 10:40 [IST]
