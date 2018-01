Mandya

ಮಂಡ್ಯ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

RTI activist K R Ravindra has filed a complaint against Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah and 7 others against illegal quarrying in Pandavapura taluk in Mandya district. He has alleged that Siddaramaiah is responsible for this illegal activity.