ಅಂಬರೀಶ್ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದ ಕರಡಿಕೊಪ್ಪಲು ಗ್ರಾಮದ ಗೋಳು ಕೇಳುವವರಿಲ್ಲ!

Mandya

ಮಂಡ್ಯ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Karadikoppalu village in Mandya assembly constituency is facing may problem including lack of infrastructure, facility, poverty, unemployment so on. Former minister, Kannada actor Ambareesh is representing this constituency. But he has not taken any developmental activities in this village.