ಮಂಡ್ಯ : 5ರೂ.ಗೆ ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆ ನೀಡುವ ಶಂಕರೇಗೌಡರು ಚುನಾವಣೆಗೆ ಸ್ಪರ್ಧೆ

Mandya

oi-Gururaj

English summary

Mandya's famous Dr. Shankare Gowda will contest for Karnataka assembly elections 2018. Dr. Shankare Gowda will file nomination on April 23, 2018. Dr. Shankare Gowda from Shivalli taluk in Mandya. He treats patients at his village and Mandya clinic, he charges a fee of Rs 5.