ಕಾಲಭೈರವೇಶ್ವರನಿಗೆ ಅಮಾವಾಸ್ಯೆ ಪೂಜೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದ ರೇವಣ್ಣ ದಂಪತಿ

Mandya

ಮಂಡ್ಯ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

JDS MLA H.D. Revanna and his wife Bhavani Revanna performed pooja to Sri Kalabhairaveshwara Swamy temple, Adichunchanagiri Mutt at Mandya district on September 20th.