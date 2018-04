ಸಚಿವ ದೇಶಪಾಂಡೆಗಿಂತ ಅವರ 'ಹೋಮ್ ಮಿನಿಸ್ಟರ್' ಶ್ರೀಮಂತರು

Karwar

lekhaka-Devaraj naik

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Minister RV Deshpande wife Radha richer than him. RVD has an asset around 22 crore. But, Radha Deshpande asset more than 112 crores. This number revealed while RV Deshpande filed nomination for Haliyala- Joida constituency from Congress.