ದಾಂಡೇಲಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಫೆ. 2ರಿಂದ ಹಾರ್ನ್ ಬಿಲ್ ಫೆಸ್ಟಿವಲ್!

Karwar

ಕಾರವಾರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

North Canara district administration has decided to organise Hornbill fest in Dandeli reserve forest on Feb 2nd to Feb 4. Event will be in front of Dandeli Forest guest house. Bird lovers, renowned Photographers and experts will be taking part in the festival. This is first time the fest is being organised.