ಉತ್ತರಕನ್ನಡದಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿಜೆಪಿಯಿಂದ ಗುಜರಾತ್ ಮಾದರಿಯ ಸಮಾವೇಶ: ಏನು, ಎತ್ತ?

Karwar

ಡಿ.ಪಿ. ನಾಯ್ಕ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

BJP President Amit Shah is on the coastal districts tour. The first NavaShakti conference in Uttara Kannada district will be held in Kumata today and this will be the addressed by Amit Shah. What is this NavaShakti conference? Here is the complete details.