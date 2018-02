ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ವೈರಲ್ ಆಗಿರುವ ದತ್ತಾ ಚಿತ್ರಗಳು

Karnataka

English summary

Yagati Suryanarayana Venkatesha Datta, shortly known as YSV Datta, is one of the rarest politicians in Karnataka. Very humble, simple, honest politician hailing from Kadur, Chikkamagaluru. He still travels by auto, bus. Real role model for the budding politicians. His photos with simple lifestyle have become viral on social media.