ಚಾರಣ ಪ್ರಿಯರನ್ನು ಸ್ವಾಗತಿಸುತ್ತಿದೆ ಉತ್ತರಕನ್ನಡ

ದೇವರಾಜ ನಾಯ್ಕ, ಕಾರವಾರ

English summary

Uttara Kannada district is a heaven for nature lovers. A Mangaluru based organisation has started Trekking in Kodibaga region which is in banks of Kali river in Karwar taluk, Uttara Kannada district.