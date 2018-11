ಅಂಬಿ ಅಂತ್ಯಕ್ರಿಯೆಗೆ ರಮ್ಯಾ ಗೈರಾಗಲು ನಿಜಕ್ಕೂ ಇದೇ ಕಾರಣವೇ?

View this post on Instagram

That’s me for the next few weeks, what a bummer! but atleast my foot is now tumour and cancer free *awaiting biopsy* 🤞🏽If any of you feel pain in your body go see a doctor, don’t ignore it like I did. Giant cell tumour of the tendon sheath is 1 in a million and mostly affects women, it’s benign and can turn malignant. Early detection is key. And my biggest lesson- to always listen to my body #loveyourself ❤️ P.s will restart the #nosugarchallenge on Monday 😀

