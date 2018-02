ಫೆ.24ರಿಂದ ರಾಹುಲ್ ರಾಜ್ಯ ಪ್ರವಾಸ, ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮಗಳು

Shri Rahul Gandhi, President of @INCIndia, will be in Mumbai-K'taka region, covering Chikkodi, Bagalkote, Vijayapura, Hubballi-Dharwad & Belagavi districts, on 24, 25 and 26th of February for #JanaAashirwadaYatre.

We are sure this will be as successful as Phase 1! pic.twitter.com/ioCwH5lhpF