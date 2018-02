ಮಂಗಳವಾರದಿಂದ ಮಹಾದಾಯಿ ವಿಚಾರಣೆ, ಎಲ್ಲರ ಕಣ್ಣು ನ್ಯಾಯಾಧಿಕರಣದತ್ತ

Karnataka

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

Amidst the huge political row, the final hearing in the Mahadayi waters issue will commence tomorrow. Karnataka is set to advance its final arguments before the tribunal starting Tuesday. Mohan Katarki, advocate for Karnataka says that they would be replying to a contempt petition that has been filed by Goa.