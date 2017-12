ಹನುಮ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತನಾ: ದಿನೇಶ್ ಗುಂಡೂರಾವ್ ಸಂದರ್ಶನ

Karnataka

ಬಾಲರಾಜ್ ತಂತ್ರಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Lord Hanuman is not a BJP Karyakarta: KPCC working President Dinesh Gundu Rao interview - part 1. During his interview Dinesh Gundu Rao said, lot of development work has been taken place, still lot of work has to be carried out in his constituency Gandhi Nagar (Bengaluru limit)