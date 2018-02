ಮಂಡ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಕುಮಾರಪರ್ವ: ಜನಬೆಂಬಲಕ್ಕೆ ಧನ್ಯರಾದ ಎಚ್ಡಿಕೆ!

Karnataka

ಬಿ.ಎಂ.ಲವಕುಮಾರ್

English summary

JDS leader and former chief minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy's Kumara Parva has got plenry of people's support in Mandya. This increases JDS's confidence to win Karnataka assembly elections 2018 in Mandya district.