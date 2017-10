ಫಲಿಸಿದ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ವಿವಿ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಮುಂದೂಡಿಕೆ

Districts

ಕಾರವಾರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Karwar Students protest effect BSC examinations of the Karnatak University Dharwad (KUD) scheduled have been postponed. The exam will held from November 11th. The protest was held under the aegis of the Karwar- Ankola MLA Sathish Sail.