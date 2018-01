ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಅತಂತ್ರ ಸರಕಾರ ಸೃಷ್ಟಿಯಾಗಲ್ಲ: ತಜ್ಞರ ಅಭಿಮತ

Karnataka

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

All eyes are on the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018. There are predictions already being made as to who would take the coveted states and many political parties are already conducting back-channel talks to take the seat of power at the Vidhana Soudha in case of a hung assembly. However leading political scientist Dr. Sandeep Shastri argues that the mandate would be a clear one and the chance of a hung assembly is very low.