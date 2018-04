ಬಾದಾಮಿ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಏ.23 ಕ್ಕೆ ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ ನಾಮಪತ್ರ ಸಲ್ಲಿಕೆ?

Karnataka

oi-Trupti Hegde

English summary

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Along with Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru, chief minister Siddaramaiah will be contesting from Badami constituency in Bagalkot district in upcomming Assembly elections. His son Dr. Yathindra in his facebook post confirmed his father's candidature from Badami. Siddaramaiah will be filing his nomination from here on April 23rd.