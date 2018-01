ತೊಗರಿ ಕಣಜ ಕಲಬುರಗಿ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಕುತೂಹಲದ ರಾಜಕೀಯ

Karnataka

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

It is known as the Tur Bowl of Karnataka. The battle at Kalaburgi will be a tough one and for the Congress to repeat its 2013 performance is not exactly going to be an easy one. There is a lot at stake for the BJP which put up a dismal showing in 2013 after it could manage just one of the nine seats. B S Yeddyurappa who had formed the KJP that year managed to win just one seat. The Congress on the other hand bagged 7 seats.