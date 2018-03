Karnataka

oi-Sachhidananda Acharya

#WATCH : Rahul Gandhi gets off the stage, poses for a selfie with a student after she said, 'Sir my request is I want to take a selfie with you!' The Congress President is at an interaction with students at Maharani's Arts College for Women in Mysuru #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/SeghSlyywd

#WATCH : 'I don't know the details of NCC training & that type of stuff, so I won't be able to answer that question': Rahul Gandhi on being asked, 'What benefits will you give to NCC cadets after passing 'C' certificate examination?' #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/Vb2fCUsVFp

English summary

'I don't know the details of NCC training and that type of stuff. So I won't be able to answer that question,' said Rahul Gandhi on being asked, 'What benefits will you give to NCC cadets after passing 'C' certificate examination?' by a students at Maharani's Arts College for Women in Mysuru, Karnataka.