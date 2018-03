ಜಾತಿ ಲೆಕ್ಕಾಚಾರದಲ್ಲಿ ಈ ಬಾರಿಯ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ಏಕೆ ಭಿನ್ನ?

Karnataka

How people will vote in the Karnataka assembly elections would be interesting to see. In the past decade, the voting pattern in the state has more or less remained the same. The BJP has always bagged a lion's share of the Lingayat votes while the Vokkaliga votes were divided between the Congress and JD(S). In the case of the upper caste votes, it has been in favour of the BJP while the lower social bloc votes have been bagged by the Congress.