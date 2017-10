ಯಕ್ಷರಂಗಕ್ಕೆ ರಂಗುತಂದಿತ್ತ ಚಿಟ್ಟಾಣಿ: ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟಿಗರ ಅಂತಿಮ ನಮನ

Districts

Trupti Hegde

English summary

Veteran Yakshagana legend, Padmashree awardee Chittani Ramachandra Hegde(84) passed away at KMC hospital in Manipal on Oct 3rd night, due to pneumonia. Chittani's greatest plus points as a yakshagana artist were his dancing and acting abilities. Here are few twitter statements of his fans, who mourn for his demise.