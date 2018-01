'ಕೆಟ್ಟ ಆಡಳಿತಗಾರ' ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ ಜತೆ ವೇದಿಕೆ ಹಂಚಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲ್ಲ: ದೇವೇಗೌಡ

Karnataka

ಅನುಷಾ ರವಿ

English summary

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) patriarch H D Devegowda has decided not to share the dais with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. In an all-out attack on the Congress government ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018, Devegowda declared Siddaramaiah's administration the worst ever.