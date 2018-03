ಹಸಿವು ಮುಕ್ತ ಸಮಾಜ ನಮ್ಮ ಸಾಧನೆ: ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ

Karnataka

Since 2013, Karnataka Government has been committed to build a Hunger and Malnutrition Free Society. Towards this, the state has made significant strides via the implementation of targeted schemes such as Anna Bhagya, Ksheera Bhagya, Indira Canteen, Mathrupoorna, Saviruchi and so forth-CM Siddaramaiah.