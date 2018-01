ಬಳ್ಳಾರಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಬಲಿಜರಿಗೆ ಅಸೆಂಬ್ಲಿ ಟಿಕೆಟ್ ನೀಡಲು ಆಗ್ರಹ

Karnataka

ಬಳ್ಳಾರಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 : Balija community leaders in Ballari demanded all parties to issue assembly tickets to Balija community only. Balija community has more than 1 lakh votes and community votes decided fate of Anil Lad, HY Gopalakrishna and others said community leaders in a press meet held today(Jan 29)