ಅಸೆಂಬ್ಲಿ ಚುನಾವಣೆ: 'ಅಲ್ಲಾ ಹಾಗೂ ರಾಮನ ವಿರುದ್ಧದ ಸೆಣಸು'

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA has declared that the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 will be a fight between Allah and Ram. V Sunil Kumar, BJP MLA from Karkala made the comments while addressing a rally in Bantwal constituency of communally sensitive Coastal Karnataka.