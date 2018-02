ಚಾಮುಂಡೇಶ್ವರಿ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಶುರು ಯತೀಂದ್ರ ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ ತಂತ್ರಗಾರಿಕೆ!

Karnataka

ಬಿ.ಎಂ.ಲವಕುಮಾರ್

English summary

Dr.Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of chief minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah, has started campaign for his father in Chamundeswari constituency in Mysuru. Siddaramaiah has already announced that he will contest from Chamundeshwari constituency in upcomming Karnataka assembly elections 2018.. His son likely to be contesting from Varuna constituency in Mysuru.