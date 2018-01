'ಸ್ಲಂ ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿ' ಹೆಸರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ಸಿನಿಂದ ಮೋಸ : ಶೆಟ್ಟರ್

Karnataka

ಅನುಷಾ ರವಿ

English summary

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that the Congress in Karnataka has indulged in a Rs 2,500 crore "commission scam". Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar on Wednesday claimed that tenders from slum development board for projects under Pradhana Mantri Awaz Yojana (PMAY) were fraudulently given to corrupt contractors for a kickback of Rs 250 crores.