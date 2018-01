ಮತ್ತೆ ಆಪರೇಷನ್ ಕಮಲ : ಜೆಡಿಎಸ್, ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ನಾಯಕರು ಬಿಜೆಪಿಗೆ?

Karnataka

Gururaj

Operation Kamala returns to Karnataka. Ahead of assembly elections 2018 Lingasugur JDS MLA Manappa D Vajjal, Raichur MLA Dr.Shivaraj Patil, Madduru former MLA Kalpana Siddaraju and Congress leader and Former KMF president P.Nagaraj may join BJP soon.