ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಪ್ರವಾಸ: ಮೊದಲ ಹಂತದ ರೂಟ್ ಮ್ಯಾಪ್

Karnataka

ನಮ್ಮ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

KPCC president G Parameshwara today revealed route map of AICC President Rahul Gandhi's Karnataka Election campaign tour. First phase of tour includes Road show in Hospet, Koppal, Raichur and Yadgir district.