Former BBMP mayor and Basavanagudi BJP corporator B.S.Sathyanarayana popularly known as Katte Sathya aspirant for BJP ticket from Basavanagudi assembly constituency, Bengaluru for 2018 assembly election. Ravi Subramanya (BJP) is the sitting MLA of the constituency.